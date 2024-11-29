John Gibson News: Playing like goalie of old

Gibson made 16 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Gibson looks like the Gibson of old since his return from an emergency appendectomy. He's 4-1-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .922 in six starts this season. If he can keep this up, Gibson could find his name thrown about in trade talks despite his $6.4 million cap hit through 2026-27. Until then, he's a solid fantasy play in all formats, including redraft.