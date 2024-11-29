Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Playing like goalie of old

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Gibson made 16 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Gibson looks like the Gibson of old since his return from an emergency appendectomy. He's 4-1-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .922 in six starts this season. If he can keep this up, Gibson could find his name thrown about in trade talks despite his $6.4 million cap hit through 2026-27. Until then, he's a solid fantasy play in all formats, including redraft.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now