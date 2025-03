Gibson (upper body) will protect the home net against Chicago on Saturday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Gibson missed three straight games after being injured against Boston on Feb. 22. He has a 9-9-2 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. Chicago ranks 28th in the league with 2.66 goals per game in 2024-25.