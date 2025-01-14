John Gibson News: Saddled with loss

Gibson stopped 22 of 25 shots faced during Tuesday's 3-0 road loss to the Capitals.

Gibson has now conceded his last three starts since a 4-1 win over the Lightning on Jan. 5, allowing three-or-more goals in each of those losses. The 31-year-old is having a bounce back season after a couple of down years, but is facing a stiff challenge from rookie Lukas Dostal for the starter's workload which makes him a less reliable fantasy asset than he has been in recent seasons.