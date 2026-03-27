John Gibson News: Secures win over Sabres
Gibson stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
This was an important game to win, and Gibson got the job done. The Red Wings' three-goal first period was enough support early on. Gibson has started 10 games in a row, though he's just 4-5-1 in that span. He's up to 27-17-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 49 starts this season. The Red Wings complete a back-to-back set with a home game versus the Flyers on Saturday, which is likely to be a start for either Cam Talbot (undisclosed) or Michal Postava.
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