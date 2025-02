Gibson is expected to start on the road against Boston on Saturday, per Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now.

Gibson has a 9-9-2 record, 2.70 GAA and .914 save percentage in 23 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 26 of 27 shots en route to a 2-1 victory over Dallas in his last start Feb. 4. Boston ranks 25th in goals per game with 2.75.