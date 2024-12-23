John Gibson News: Set to start against Vegas

Gibson is expected to tend the twine for Monday's road game against the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Ducks are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Monday, so Gibson will be in the net against the Golden Knights after Lukas Dostal started Sunday against Utah. Gibson will have a tough test ahead of the Christmas break, as Vegas is tied for fifth in the league with 3.52 goals per game.