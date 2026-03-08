John Gibson News: Set to start in New Jersey
Gibson will defend the road net Sunday against the Devils, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Gibson has allowed two goals or less in four of his last five appearances, going 2-2-0 with a stellar 1.63 GAA and a .933 save percentage during that time. The 32-year-old netminder and his squad should have a favorable matchup Sunday, as the Devils are on the second half of a back-to-back, while the Red Wings have been off since Friday. New Jersey also ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.57 goals per game in 2025-26.
