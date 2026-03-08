John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Set to start in New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Gibson will defend the road net Sunday against the Devils, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Gibson has allowed two goals or less in four of his last five appearances, going 2-2-0 with a stellar 1.63 GAA and a .933 save percentage during that time. The 32-year-old netminder and his squad should have a favorable matchup Sunday, as the Devils are on the second half of a back-to-back, while the Red Wings have been off since Friday. New Jersey also ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.57 goals per game in 2025-26.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
32 days ago