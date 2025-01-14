Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson

John Gibson News: Set to start versus Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Gibson will defend the road cage against the Capitals on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Gibson was blitzed for six goals in a loss to the Flyers on Saturday. The veteran netminder has a 2-1-1 record, .908 save percentage and 2.81 GAA through five appearances in January. Tuesday's matchup will be a tough test for Gibson -- the Capitals ranks second in the NHL with 3.63 goals per game.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
