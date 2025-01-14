John Gibson News: Set to start versus Washington

Gibson will defend the road cage against the Capitals on Tuesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Gibson was blitzed for six goals in a loss to the Flyers on Saturday. The veteran netminder has a 2-1-1 record, .908 save percentage and 2.81 GAA through five appearances in January. Tuesday's matchup will be a tough test for Gibson -- the Capitals ranks second in the NHL with 3.63 goals per game.