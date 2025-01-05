John Gibson News: Stands tall in win

Gibson stopped 36 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Gibson was excellent Sunday, holding the Lightning to a Jake Guentzel power-play goal in the second period. This was Gibson's best start of the campaign. He continues to share the crease with Lukas Dostal as the Ducks balance playing time between the veteran and the youngster. Gibson improved to 7-5-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 14 appearances.