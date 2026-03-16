John Gibson News: Starting against Calgary
Gibson will start Monday's home game against the Flames, Red Wings in-game host Kara Wolfbauer reports.
Gibson has been inconsistent over the past week and a half, going 1-3-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .902 save percentage. He made a road start against Calgary on Dec. 10 and allowed three goals on 37 shots (.919 save percentage) in a 4-3 win. On the season, the Flames are generating 2.47 goals per game, which is the worst mark in the league.
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