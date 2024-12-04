Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Starting against Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Gibson will defend the home crease during Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson has been effective lately and will be between the pipes for the fifth time in the Ducks' last seven games, further signaling that he appears to have reclaimed the No. 1 goaltender job from Lukas Dostal. Over six appearances this year, Gibson has posted a 4-1-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now