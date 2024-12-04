John Gibson News: Starting against Vegas

Gibson will defend the home crease during Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson has been effective lately and will be between the pipes for the fifth time in the Ducks' last seven games, further signaling that he appears to have reclaimed the No. 1 goaltender job from Lukas Dostal. Over six appearances this year, Gibson has posted a 4-1-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage.