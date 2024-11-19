John Gibson News: Starting in Chicago

Gibson will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Gibson will get the second half of a back-to-back after Lukas Dostal picked up a 4-2 win over the Stars on Monday. Through two starts this season, Gibson has been solid, winning both outings while allowing six goals on 65 shots. The Blackhawks are a soft matchup, but the Ducks don't tend to score a lot either, so they could struggle to offer sufficient support.