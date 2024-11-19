Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Starting in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Gibson will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Gibson will get the second half of a back-to-back after Lukas Dostal picked up a 4-2 win over the Stars on Monday. Through two starts this season, Gibson has been solid, winning both outings while allowing six goals on 65 shots. The Blackhawks are a soft matchup, but the Ducks don't tend to score a lot either, so they could struggle to offer sufficient support.

