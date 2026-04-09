John Gibson News: Starting Thursday

Gibson will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Gibson is 2-5-1 in his last eight starts, as the Red Wings are now chasing a playoff spot. Gibson is 28-20-4 with four shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 54 games this season. The Flyers have won three games in a row, to move into third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining in the season.