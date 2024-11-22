John Gibson News: Takes first loss in overtime
Gibson yielded three goals on 32 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Gibson started consecutive games for the first time this season, but it ended up resulting in his first defeat. The 31-year-old couldn't protect a 2-0 lead, letting the Sabres pull even late in the second period before giving up a goal to Jiri Kulich on a rebound in overtime. Gibson is now 3-0-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .906 save percentage over four appearances. Lukas Dostal has played too well to be completely relegated to the backup role -- expect the Ducks to operate a timeshare in the crease when both Gibson and Dostal are healthy. The team's next game is Monday versus the Kraken.
