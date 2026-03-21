John Gibson News: Takes loss versus Bruins
Gibson allowed three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Gibson had won his last two starts. He's now 1-4-0 with 13 goals allowed over his last five games versus Atlantic Division rivals. The 32-year-old dropped to 26-16-3 on the year with a 2.54 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 47 appearances. The Red Wings' next game is Tuesday versus the Senators, and Gibson can be expected to get the nod again for that one, as head coach Todd McLellan has been relying on the netminder significantly since the Olympic break.
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