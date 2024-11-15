John Gibson News: Taking on Detroit

Gibson will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson made his season debut Sunday after missing the first month of the season recovering from an appendectomy. He made 38 saves in a 4-2 win over Columbus and after getting Wednesday night off, he will once again get the start in goal. The Red Wings are having trouble lighting the lamp as they are averaging only 2.47 goals this season.