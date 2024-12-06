John Gibson News: Tending twine Friday

Gibson will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson is off to a fast start, after missing the first 13 games of the season recovering from an appendectomy operation. He is 4-2-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Gibson is having his best season since the 2017-18 campaign when he went 31-18-7 with a 2.43 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Gibson will have a tough matchup as the Wild sit atop the NHL standings with a 17-4-4 record.