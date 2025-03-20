Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Gibson (lower body) will defend the crease on the road versus Nashville on Thursday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson will suit up for the first time since facing the Canucks on March 5, a game in which he gave up two goals on 21 shots before being forced out of the game. With Gibson back in the mix, Ville Husso will be hard-pressed to see much in the way of starts, as Gibson will likely split the workload with Lukas Dostal.

