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John Gibson News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gibson will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Despite losing three of his last four outings, Gibson will make his 12th straight start. He has a 27-18-3 record this campaign with four shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 50 appearances. Pittsburgh sits seventh in the league with 3.38 goals per game this season.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
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