John Gibson News: Tending twine Tuesday
Gibson will defend the cage for Tuesday's home clash with the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Gibson appeared in 14 straight games prior to getting the night off versus the Wild on Sunday. In those contests, the Pittsburgh native went 5-8-1 with a 2.77 GAA and one shutout. If Gibson can secure two more wins down the stretch, he will get over the 30-win threshold for the first time since 2017-18 when he was with the Ducks.
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