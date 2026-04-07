John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Gibson will defend the cage for Tuesday's home clash with the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibson appeared in 14 straight games prior to getting the night off versus the Wild on Sunday. In those contests, the Pittsburgh native went 5-8-1 with a 2.77 GAA and one shutout. If Gibson can secure two more wins down the stretch, he will get over the 30-win threshold for the first time since 2017-18 when he was with the Ducks.

John Gibson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Gibson See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago