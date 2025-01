Gibson stopped 24 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Flyers.

Gibson didn't have a good performance between the pipes Saturday and allowed a season-high mark in goals while posting his lowest save percentage for any single game in 2024-25. The 31-year-old has gone winless in his previous three starts, posting a 0-1-1 with a 3.51 GAA and an .880 save percentage.