John Gibson News: Yields five goals Wednesday

Gibson gave up five goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa cashed in three times on the power play, with Drake Batherson scoring two-thirds of his hat trick with the man advantage. The Ducks rank 28th in the league in penalty killing, checking in at a 72.4 percent success rate. Gibson has lost four starts in a row, giving up 14 goals in that span while trending in the wrong direction after a positive start to the campaign. He's now 4-4-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Lukas Dostal is slated to start Thursday versus the Maple Leafs and could be due for a larger role between the pipes -- Gibson has been starting two out of three games lately, but a 50-50 split may better suit both goalies.