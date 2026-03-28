John Gibson News: Yields four goals in loss
Gibson allowed four goals on 21 shots before he was replaced by Cam Talbot in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Gibson made his 11th straight start, but playing on consecutive days didn't go well for the 32-year-old. He exited the game after giving up Owen Tippett's hat-trick tally in the third period. This was Gibson's third loss in his last four games, and he's allowed 12 goals in that span, so it's possible his heavy workload is catching up to him. He's now at a 27-18-3 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 50 appearances this season. The Pittsburgh native seems likely to get the nod in his hometown when the Red Wings begin a three-game road trip Tuesday versus the Penguins.
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