John Hayden News: Pots first goal of season

Hayden scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Hayden's goal was his first at the NHL level since the 2022-23 campaign. The 29-year-old has played five games with the Kraken this season, adding three shots on net, 17 hits and five blocked shots. He's filling in on the fourth line in the absences of Yanni Gourde (lower body) and Jordan Eberle (pelvis), though Hayden could always be swapped out for a different forward if his quality of play drops.