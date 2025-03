Hayden was called up by Seattle on Friday, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.

Hayden has 11 goals and 27 points in 43 appearances with AHL Coachella Valley this season. He also has a goal and an assist in seven outings with Seattle. Now that the dust has settled on the Kraken's trade deadline activity, Hayden might be in the mix for a fourth-line role for the rest of the season.