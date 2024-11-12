Fantasy Hockey
John-Jason Peterka News: Nets goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Peterka scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Canadiens.

Peterka stretched his point streak to four games, a span in which he has accumulated three goals and three helpers. The winger is living up to expectations early in 2024-25 with seven goals, seven assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 14 appearances. He's earned four of points on the power play and continues to see top-six minutes, averaging 17:54 of ice time.

