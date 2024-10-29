John-Jason Peterka News: Snags helper Monday

Peterka recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Peterka has gone three games without a goal, but he has two assists in that span. The 22-year-old winger has four goals, four helpers, 14 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through eight appearances this season. His helper Monday was his first power-play point of the campaign, and he should continue to be productive in that area as long as he stays on the Sabres' first unit.