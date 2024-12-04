Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John-Jason Peterka headshot

John-Jason Peterka News: Snaps slump in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Peterka scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Peterka gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead just 6:50 into the game. It snapped a six-game dry spell for the winger, who had posted a six-game point streak prior to his slump. He's had some trouble generating offense from the second line, though he's still seeing significant usage at even strength and on the power play. Peterka has eight goals, nine helpers, 49 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 23 outings this season.

John-Jason Peterka
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now