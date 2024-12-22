John-Jason Peterka News: Strikes on power play Saturday

Peterka scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Peterka has broken out of a slump, racking up two goals and five assists over his last six games. Notably, he's done much of it on the second line, though his role on the first power-play unit should help to stabilize his offense. The 22-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 24 points (seven on the power play), 65 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 32 appearances this season.