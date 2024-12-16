Fantasy Hockey
John-Jason Peterka

John-Jason Peterka News: Two helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 16, 2024

Peterka recorded two assists, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Peterka had a mixed bag Sunday. He set up both of Jack Quinn's goals, including one on the power play, but Peterka continues to have some problems with being on the ice when the opponent scores. The 22-year-old winger is at 20 points, 59 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-9 rating through 29 appearances this season, playing mainly in a top-six role.

John-Jason Peterka
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
