John-Jason Peterka News: Two points Friday

Peterka posted one goal and one assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Peterka participated in two of the Sabres' goals in this defeat, scoring the team's first goal and setting up Mattias Samuelsson's tally, both in the second period. Peterka has recorded points in three games in a row, and he's one of the most productive players in a struggling Buffalo team. On the season, the 22-year-old is up to nine goals and 23 points across 31 games while also adding 61 shots, 16 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-9 rating.