Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg Injury: Close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Klingberg (lower body) will probably come off long-term injured reserve ahead of Game 1 versus the Kings on Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Klingberg missed 20 of 21 games down the stretch but could be available for the beginning of the playoffs. He produced one goal, three assists, 19 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and five hits across 11 regular-season outings in 2024-25.

John Klingberg
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now