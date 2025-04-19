John Klingberg Injury: Close to return

Klingberg (lower body) will probably come off long-term injured reserve ahead of Game 1 versus the Kings on Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Klingberg missed 20 of 21 games down the stretch but could be available for the beginning of the playoffs. He produced one goal, three assists, 19 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and five hits across 11 regular-season outings in 2024-25.