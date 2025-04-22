John Klingberg Injury: Could suit up for Game 2

Head coach Kris Knoblauch relayed that Klingberg (lower body) is a "very good possibility" to play in Game 2 against the Kings on Wednesday, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Klingberg is still on long-term injured reserve -- the right-shot blueliner missed all but one of the last 21 games of the regular season due to his lower-body injury. If the 32-year-old suits up for Game 2, he'll likely receive sheltered minutes in a third-pairing role considering his long layoff from game action. Klingberg has recorded eight goals and 31 assists over 63 career playoff appearances.