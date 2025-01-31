John Klingberg Injury: Managing illness

Klingberg didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to an illness, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Klingberg made his Oilers debut in Thursday's loss to the Red Wings, recording a shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in 16:39 of ice time. However, he's dealing with an illness a day later, and it's unclear whether the ailment will impact his availability for Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs.