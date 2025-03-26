Fantasy Hockey
John Klingberg Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Klingberg (undisclosed) is not projected to be in the Oilers' lineup versus the Stars on Wednesday, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports.

Klingberg has been out for nearly all of March, and there's been no report of him returning to practice yet. That likely means he'll be out Thursday against the Kraken as well. Once Klingberg is healthy, he'll be a candidate for bottom-four minutes.

