John Klingberg Injury: Not expected to play
Klingberg (upper body) isn't expected to play against St. Louis on Monday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Despite participating in Monday's morning skate, Klingberg will miss his third straight game. He has compiled 10 goals, 24 points, 79 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and 46 hits over 54 appearances this season.
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