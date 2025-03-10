John Klingberg Injury: Not playing Monday

Klingberg (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Monday's matchup against the Sabres, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports.

Klingberg remains day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He has registered one goal, three assists, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and four hits across 10 appearances this campaign. Once Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and Klingberg are ready to return to action, Klingberg might be a healthy scratch due to the acquisition of Jake Walman.