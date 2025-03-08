John Klingberg Injury: Remains out Saturday

Klingberg (undisclosed) will not be an option for Saturday's tilt against the Stars, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Klingberg will miss his second straight game. The right-shot defenseman has produced a goal and three assists over 10 outings this season. Troy Stecher will remain in the lineup on the third pairing next to Jake Walman, who is making his debut with Edmonton on Saturday. Klingberg's next chance to return to the lineup will be Monday in Buffalo.