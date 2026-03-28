John Klingberg Injury: Remains out Saturday
Klingberg is expected to remain out of the lineup Saturday in Columbus, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Klingberg also missed Thursday's game against St. Louis because of the injury. He has 10 goals and 24 points in 54 outings in 2025-26. Nick Leddy is set to stay in the lineup Saturday due to Klingberg's continued absence.
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