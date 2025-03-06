Fantasy Hockey
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg Injury: Ruled out versus Habs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Klingberg will not be in the lineup against Montreal on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Klingberg's absence, along with that of Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), will open up a spot on the blue line for Cam Dineen to play his first NHL game since 2021-22. It's unclear if Klingberg's absence is related to his surgically repaired hip. In his 10 games with the Oilers this year, the veteran has managed one goal and three helpers while logging a career low 17:21 of ice time.

