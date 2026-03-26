John Klingberg Injury: Sits due to injury

Klingberg was out of the lineup Thursday versus the Blues due to a lower-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Klingberg will travel with the Sharks to Columbus ahead of Saturday's contest. The defenseman is day-to-day for now, but he has missed two of the Sharks' last four games, presumably due to this injury. Nick Leddy will be in the lineup while Klingberg is on the mend.