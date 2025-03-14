Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg Injury: Still not ready Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Klingberg (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Islanders, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Klingberg is on the Oilers' road trip, but he will miss his fifth straight game Friday. Troy Stecher remains in the lineup but will likely revert to being a healthy scratch regularly once Klingberg is cleared to play. The Oilers' road trip ends against the Rangers on Sunday.

John Klingberg
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now