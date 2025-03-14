John Klingberg Injury: Still not ready Friday

Klingberg (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Islanders, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Klingberg is on the Oilers' road trip, but he will miss his fifth straight game Friday. Troy Stecher remains in the lineup but will likely revert to being a healthy scratch regularly once Klingberg is cleared to play. The Oilers' road trip ends against the Rangers on Sunday.