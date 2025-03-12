John Klingberg Injury: Traveling with team

Klingberg (undisclosed) is with the Oilers for their road trip, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Edmonton's next three games are all on the road versus New Jersey, the Islanders and the Rangers on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, respectively. There's no guarantee Klingberg will dress for any of those clashes, but his presence with the team leaves that door open. The 32-year-old defenseman hasn't played since March 4. He has a goal and four points in 10 appearances this season.