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John Klingberg News: Collects two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Klingberg logged two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Klingberg earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 27 versus the Canucks. He has three assists over his last four contests. Klingberg has slipped to the second power-play unit, which lowers his ceiling for scoring. The defenseman is at 10 goals, 14 helpers, 77 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 41 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 50 outings this season.

John Klingberg
San Jose Sharks
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