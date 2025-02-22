John Klingberg News: First goal since April 2023

Klingberg had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

The goal was sweet. There was nothing special about it -- Klingberg fired it past Samuel Ersson from the left face-off circle. But it was his first goal since Apr. 3, 2023. Klingberg is six games into his NHL comeback after having double hip resurfacing surgery in Dec. 2023. He signed with the Oil on Jan. 17.