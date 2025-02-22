Fantasy Hockey
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg News: First goal since April 2023

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Klingberg had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

The goal was sweet. There was nothing special about it -- Klingberg fired it past Samuel Ersson from the left face-off circle. But it was his first goal since Apr. 3, 2023. Klingberg is six games into his NHL comeback after having double hip resurfacing surgery in Dec. 2023. He signed with the Oil on Jan. 17.

John Klingberg
Edmonton Oilers
