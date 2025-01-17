John Klingberg News: Joining Canadian club
Klingberg (hip) signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Klingberg has been out of action for over a year, with his most recent NHL game coming Nov. 11, 2023, against Vancouver. The 32-year-old blueliner will look to revive his NHL career after undergoing hip-resurfacing surgery. After eight years with Dallas, Klingberg bounced around recently, playing for Anaheim, Minnesota and Toronto -- and now Edmonton -- over his last three seasons. While Saturday's clash with Vancouver likely comes too soon, Klingberg could be in action before the end of January.
