John Klingberg News: Logs helper in loss

Klingberg notched an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Klingberg was activated off long-term injured reserve prior to Game 2 and drew in to play a bottom-four role. He set up a Leon Draisaitl tally in the second period. Klingberg has a history as a scoring defenseman, but injuries have limited him to just 25 games across the last two regular seasons. He had four points, 19 shots on net and 13 blocked shots in 11 outings in 2024-25, and if his defense falters, he may not be an everyday part of the Oilers' lineup.