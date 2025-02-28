John Klingberg News: Two-point effort Thursday

Klingberg recorded two assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran blueliner failed to get onto the scoresheet in his first five games as an Oiler prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, but in three appearances since play resumed, Klingberg has delivered a goal and four points. He's beginning to get his legs back under him after missing over a year of action following hip surgery in December 2023, but without a spot on Edmonton's first power-play unit alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Klingberg's fantasy ceiling will be limited.