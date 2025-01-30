John Klingberg News: Will debut Thursday

Klingberg (hip) will make his Edmonton debut versus the Red Wings on Thursday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Klingberg has been sidelined due to his hip injury going back to Nov. 11, 2023 against the Canucks, a stretch of more than 14 months on the shelf due to his hip problem. While the 32-year-old blueliner has historically eaten up big minutes in his previous stops in his career, he probably will be eased into action with his new club.