John Leonard News: Collects three points Saturday

Leonard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Grand Rapids' 7-2 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

Leonard has five points over three games to begin April. The forward has had a superb season in the AHL with 32 goals and 19 assists over 43 appearances. He had 36 goals and 61 points in 72 regular-season outings a year ago, but he's gotten the occasional NHL look this year due to his continued success in the AHL.